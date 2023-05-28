Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 39,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,506. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $25.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BCB Bancorp news, insider David Roque Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $46,095.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 553,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,851.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Roque Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $360,870. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.