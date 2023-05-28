Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 4.35% of Princeton Bancorp worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Princeton Bancorp by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Princeton Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Princeton Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,094. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

