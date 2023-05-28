Banc Funds Co. LLC Lowers Position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 624,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,702 shares during the period. California BanCorp makes up 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.07% of California BanCorp worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 168,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALB remained flat at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,638. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $121.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded California BanCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, commercial and industrial loans, asset-based loans, loans to dental and veterinary professionals, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction and development loans, online banking, and mobile banking.

