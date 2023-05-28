Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.19% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVLY stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 6,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,048. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $170.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

See Also

