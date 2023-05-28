Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 164,479 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 552,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,479 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 79,274 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 853,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 300,262 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $469.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $76,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,815.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,660 shares of company stock valued at $156,577. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company's stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

