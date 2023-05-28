Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 3,266 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after buying an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after buying an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after buying an additional 269,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Securities cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.38.

CI stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.10. 1,683,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

