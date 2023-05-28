Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LLY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.79. 2,338,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The firm has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

