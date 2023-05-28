Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 23,476 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 623.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $672.30. 533,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,761. The firm has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

