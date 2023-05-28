Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 8,804 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 26,465.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,543. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.22. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.48 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

