Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 145,961 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 6.1 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. 15,969,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,210. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

