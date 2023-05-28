Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $27.22 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 335,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 245,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $44.48. 12,290,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,923,801. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.