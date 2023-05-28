Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $37.42 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 645.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

VRTX traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,823. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total transaction of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,497 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

