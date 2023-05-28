Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $55.44 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,446,000 after acquiring an additional 686,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.56. 7,590,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,356 shares of company stock worth $19,901,151. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

