Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,356,846 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 146,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.56% of Autodesk worth $627,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $198.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 99.64%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

