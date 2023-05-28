Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 121,896 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $675,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after purchasing an additional 574,435 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $94.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

