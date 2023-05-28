Bank of America Corp DE Sells 15,275 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of ASML worth $765,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $735.93 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $742.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $655.07 and its 200 day moving average is $629.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

