Bank of America Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$125.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by Bank of America from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CSFB dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$137.06.

TSE:BMO opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$119.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$111.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$138.85.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

