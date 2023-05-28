Bank of America Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -344.79, a P/E/G ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $65.75.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

