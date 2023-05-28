Bank of America Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $15.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.92.

TPI Composites Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $482.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TPI Composites by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TPI Composites by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

