Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $12.35 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $12.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$137.06.

BMO opened at C$114.74 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$111.88 and a 1 year high of C$138.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$125.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

