Barclays Initiates Coverage on RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Price Performance

NYSE RXO opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RXO has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,372,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.