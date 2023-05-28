Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,290,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the April 30th total of 12,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,805 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $420,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 11,078,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,720,563. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 283.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

