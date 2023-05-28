BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.18.

Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

BCE Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BCE opened at C$61.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.11. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$69.44. The stock has a market cap of C$56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 137.72%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

