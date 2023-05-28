Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Update

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the April 30th total of 527,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BLCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 93,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,753. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

