Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the April 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BNCHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Benchmark Metals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

