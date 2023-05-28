Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires 6,285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,626,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 418,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.46. 7,929,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361,906. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

