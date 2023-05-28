Beta Wealth Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,510. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.