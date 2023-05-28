Beta Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up 1.4% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEJ stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.95. 139,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,850. The company has a market cap of $436.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.