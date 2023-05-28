Beta Wealth Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,666,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,624,006. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

