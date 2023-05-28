Beta Wealth Group Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,521,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

