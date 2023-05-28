Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $109.67. The company had a trading volume of 488,341 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

