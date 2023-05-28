Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 11,962,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,848,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.