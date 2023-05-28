Beta Wealth Group Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,354. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

