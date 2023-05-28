Beta Wealth Group Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.00. 18,216,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,127,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

