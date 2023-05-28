Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

