BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
BIOLASE Stock Performance
Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of BIOLASE
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
