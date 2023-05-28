BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 244.91% and a negative net margin of 60.92%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

