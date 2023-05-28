BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BVXV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.82. 2,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,490. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

