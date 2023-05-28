BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $27,130.31 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $27,130.31 or 0.99958520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $336.93 million and $414,462.47 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002372 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,778.80229794 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $401,737.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

