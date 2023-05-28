Bitcoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $68.60 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $114.84 or 0.00412410 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.23 billion and $68.60 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,846.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00119335 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,404,269 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

