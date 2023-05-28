Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 29.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 434,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BITF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bitfarms in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bitfarms from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Bitfarms Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 1,809,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,337. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

