BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $23.48 million and approximately $120,384.01 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00009510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003191 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003129 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001391 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,996,894 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.