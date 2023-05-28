BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after buying an additional 407,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 84,226 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 237,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 79,512 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

BYM stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

