BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $11.96.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.