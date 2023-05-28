BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 77,958 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

