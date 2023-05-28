Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth $56,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $12.25 on Friday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

