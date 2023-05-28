Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $18.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

BE opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $37,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 22,797 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $491,731.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,108.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 271,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,532 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.