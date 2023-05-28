Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

BWAQ stock remained flat at $10.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,172. Blue World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 46.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 292,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 92,099 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

Featured Stories

