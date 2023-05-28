BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $224.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.50.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $198.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 99.64%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,559,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after purchasing an additional 235,484 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

