BMO Capital Markets Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $25.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 387.10%.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

