Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Bolloré has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.00.
About Bolloré
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolloré (BOIVF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.