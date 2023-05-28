Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the April 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Bolloré has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.00.

About Bolloré

Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

