Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $180,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 465,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,194.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $180,765.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 465,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,194.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,025,245. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWMN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.22 million, a PE ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.23 million. Analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

